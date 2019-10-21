Live Now
Watch Eyewitness News This Morning
Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Nephew of slain man relieved, grateful, after suspect captured in Texas

Providence

by: , Brittany Schaefer

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The nephew of a man killed earlier this month on Federal Hill says he’s sleeping a little easier now that the suspect is in police custody.

Joel Francisco was captured at a motel in Texas more than two weeks after the murder of 46-year-old Troy Pine outside the Nara Hookah Lounge on Atwells Avenue.

“Relieved, but only for certain reasons,” Pine’s nephew Jay Chattelle said Sunday night. “I can sleep better knowing he won’t run into any of my family members on the street because, you know, Rhode Island is a small state.”

Chattelle called his uncle one of the closest people in his life.

“He was my brother, my uncle, my dad and my best friend,” Chattelle said.

Chattelle said he spoke to police down in Texas over the phone and thanked them for their work in capturing Francisco.

The Providence Police Department is now working with the US Marshals Service to extradite him back to Rhode Island to face the murder charge.

Nara reopened one week after the murder but will serve a three-week license suspension imposed by the Providence Board of Licenses.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Don't Miss

Community Events & Happenings

More Community
Live Cams on WPRI.com