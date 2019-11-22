Neighbors to keep warm thanks to ‘Coats for Coffee’ campaign

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Boys and Girls Clubs of Providence will now distribute approximately 400 donated coats to Providence residents who need them, thanks to donations made around the city.

“Coats for Coffee,” a donation campaign in its 12th year, collects gently used coats at Seven Stars Bakery and Courtesy Cleaners in exchange for a free cup of locally brewed coffee at the bakery.

The dry-cleaning chain cleans the coats for free and the campaign is promoted through Providence Monthly magazine.

The coats were delivered to the Fox Point Boys and Girls Club on Friday at the culmination of the campaign.

Since 2008, it’s estimated the program has provided nearly 5,000 jackets to people.

Nicole Dufresne, the Boys and Girls Club Providence CEO, said receiving a coat can help a child feel better about being in the community.

“When you feel important and you feel the community’s behind you, it makes things extra special,” she said.