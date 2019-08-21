Neighbors unhappy with placement of new speed camera signs

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The placement of two new speed camera signs in Providence has some neighbors scratching their heads.

The signs – both located on Eaton Street near Academy Avenue – were placed in the middle of the sidewalk.

Mark Medeiros said he and his wife were concerned about the placement of the signs and contacted the city.

“If someone’s handicapped, in a wheelchair, or riding a bike, they might smash into it [the sign] or hurt themselves,” Medeiros said.

A spokesperson for the City of Providence tells Eyewitness News plans have been made to assess the placement of the signs.

The signs are for a new speed camera location on Academy Avenue near LaSalle Academy.

The city says the speed cameras are rotated based on the number of violations that are issued and placed in areas with problematic traffic and speed concerns.

Overall, nine cameras will remain in their current locations. But there will be an additional six cameras in operation beginning Sept. 3.

Medeiros said he wants the city to move the sign from the middle of the sidewalk.

“Either take it down or move it over,” he said.

The warning period for the six new speed camera locations will be between Sept. 3 and Oct. 18. Violations will be issued starting on Oct. 21.

It’s unclear at this time when the city will assess the placement of the signs on Eaton Street.