PROVIDENCE, R.I (WPRI) — Providence police continue to investigate after a 21-year-old man was shot and killed behind the wheel of his car Wednesday night.

The shooting is the city’s second homicide in less than a week and the eight this year.

Neighbors in the area were saddened to hear the news but said they weren’t surprised. Beverly Tarantino said she’s heard gunshots in the area in recent weeks.

“I am broken by this,” said State Representative Marcia Ranglin-Vassell, who represents the district.

She said senseless acts of violence like this homicide brought her into politics.

“It was a 21-year-old who had been shot and killed in 2016,” Ranglin-Vassell said. “That is why I ran for office.”

Police said the victim, who has not been identified, was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital where he later died.

The car was found on Hazael Street but police believe the shooting happened on Phebe Street.

“We found a spent shell casing which kind of led us to believe that’s where it happened,” Providence Major David Lapatin said.

Ranglin-Vassell said not only should this have never happened, but that it couldn’t have happened at a worse time as millions of Americans are spending the holiday celebrating the things they are thankful for.

“It was senseless,” she said. “On this Thanksgiving, I’m just going to say we’ve got to stop the violence.”