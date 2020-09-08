Neighbor who found hit-and-run victim says street is problematic, ‘like I-95’

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ It was just before 3:30 a.m. when a neighbor tells 12 News he found 31-year-old Brandon Ebert lying motionless in the middle of the street.

The man, who asked to remain anonymous, said Ebert was suffering from severe head trauma and he immediately called 911. He said first responders arrived minutes later.

“I was his stomach, his torso move,” the man recalled. “They checked his pulse, it was light, and then four to five minutes later, an innocent guy died.”

“To see what I’ve seen… there are no words,” he continued. “I have no remorse for whoever did that.”

Ebert, who’s roommates tell 12 News was a graduate student at Johnson & Wales University, was just a few feet away from his apartment when he was hit.

The neighbor who found Ebert said he has lived in the area for 30 years, and is now pushing for change to prevent this from happening again.

“There’s been numerous amounts of problems with this street,” he said. “It’s like Interstate 95. There has to be speed traps. There has to be red lights. Something really needs to get done.”

Ebert’s roommates said he is from Utah and his family will be arriving in Rhode Island over the next few days to pick up his belongings.

Police said so far, no arrests have been made and they are still looking for a silver or tan sedan with either Rhode Island or Massachusetts license plates.

Detectives are also reviewing surveillance video from the area as part of their investigation.