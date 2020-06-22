Nearly 4 years in prison for NJ man who flew to RI for sex with teen girl

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A New Jersey man who prosecutors say traveled to Rhode Island after arranging to have sex with 14-year-old girl was sentenced Monday to 46 months in federal prison.

Amish Jayant Patel, 47, of Swedesboro, pleaded guilty in March to traveling interstate to engage in illicit sexual activity.

According to the office of U.S. Attorney Aaron Weisman, Patel communicated online for nearly a month with a person he thought was a 9th grade student.

During the exchange with who was actually a Rhode Island State Police detective, Patel sent photographs of himself and sexually explicit images, prosecutors said. He also made arrangements to meet the girl and flew into T.F. Green on Jan. 5, 2020.

Court documents show undercover police officers followed Patel as he deplaned and watched as he purchased alcohol before heading to the predetermined meeting spot. Once he arrived, he was arrested without incident, according to prosecutors.

In addition to the prison term, Patel was also sentenced to five years of supervised release and ordered to pay a mandatory assessment of $5,000 through the Justice for Victims Trafficking Act.