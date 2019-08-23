Nathan Carman to return to stand in boat insurance trial

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Nathan Carman, the Vermont man at the center of a civil trial over insurance on his sunken boat, is set to return to the witness stand Friday.

Carman, 24, is being sued by his insurance company over an $85,000 insurance claim for the boat, and modifications it’s alleged he made which invalidated the insurance policy.

Carman and his mother, Linda, went missing after the boat sank off the coast of Rhode Island on a fishing trip. Carman was later found and rescued; his mother remains missing and is presumed dead.

Carman’s aunts – Linda’s sisters – believe that Nathan murdered his mother and his grandfather John Chakalos, in hopes of inheriting a portion of Chakalos’ $44 million estate.

The judge presiding over the case, however, barred any questions pertaining to the disappearance of his mother Linda and death of his grandfather John, and limited the insurance company’s questioning to the condition of the boat.

The judge noted the trial would end Friday and the plaintiffs and defense each have around 2 hours remaining for questioning.