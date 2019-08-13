Nathan Carman civil trial gets underway in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The trial for a Vermont man who police said tried to collect insurance after his boat sunk off the coast of Rhode Island three years ago got underway Tuesday morning in federal court.

Although investigators said the trial will only focus on Nathan Carman’s attempt to collect boat insurance money, questions remain about his mother’s disappearance during the fishing trip in 2016. Questions also remain about the shooting death of his grandfather in 2013.

Carman, 24, previously denied any role in his grandfather’s shooting death in Connecticut or in the disappearance of his mother in 2016.

Investigators said Nathan and his mother Linda were on board the boat that set out from Point Judith three years ago and sank in the vicinity of Block Canyon off New York.

Investigators said while Nathan was found unharmed and rescued by the US Coast Guard, his mother Linda remains missing.

The insurance companies believe Carman made several modifications to the boat which caused it to sink. That has led authorities to question whether it was intentional or not.

No testimony about Carman’s grandfather’s murder or Linda Carman’s disappearance will be allowed inside the courtroom according to officials.