PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Support continues to pour in for a local brewery that was destroyed in a fire earlier this month.

A fundraiser will be held Monday afternoon for the Anawan Brewing Company in Rehoboth, one of the five businesses that went up in flames on Feb. 12.

Narragansett Beer says it will be donating 100% of its net sales at its Providence brewery to Anawan.

All purchases at the brewery apply, including draft beers, single cans, beer to go, food, and merchandise.

A GoFundMe for Anawan has already raised more than $30,000.

According to the fundraiser, the newly opened brewery took five years to build.