PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Brown University’s Class of 2020 had their in-person commencement on Saturday.

And while they had to wait two years for their ceremony, they received a special performance from famous Reggae musician Shaggy, who had them dancing in their seats.

The artist also received his honorary degree from the university.

On Sunday, the commencement ceremony for Brown University’s Class of 2022 will be held. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will be delivering the commencement speech.