Murder suspect arrested in 2010 Providence cold case

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A former North Attleboro man has been indicted in a Providence murder that’s gone unsolved for more than a decade.

Police allege Jason Lopes, 33, stabbed Zackary Marshall to death outside of a bar on Peck Street on Dec. 18, 2010.

Lopes is currently in Texas, where he was taken into custody this week after a warrant was put out for his arrest. He’s now awaiting extradition back to Rhode Island.

“Ten years is a long time, and I recognize how difficult it has been for the family of Mr. Marshall to wait for this day to come,” Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha said. “There is a distance on road to justice still to travel, but I am pleased that we have reached this point.”

“I am grateful to the family for their patience, and to the Providence Police Department, whose persistence, in partnership with this Office, has brought us to this place today,” he continued.