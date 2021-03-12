Murder suspect arrested in 2010 Providence cold case

Providence

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A former North Attleboro man has been indicted in a Providence murder that’s gone unsolved for more than a decade.

Police allege Jason Lopes, 33, stabbed Zackary Marshall to death outside of a bar on Peck Street on Dec. 18, 2010.

Lopes is currently in Texas, where he was taken into custody this week after a warrant was put out for his arrest. He’s now awaiting extradition back to Rhode Island.

“Ten years is a long time, and I recognize how difficult it has been for the family of Mr. Marshall to wait for this day to come,” Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha said. “There is a distance on road to justice still to travel, but I am pleased that we have reached this point.”

“I am grateful to the family for their patience, and to the Providence Police Department, whose persistence, in partnership with this Office, has brought us to this place today,” he continued.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 3/5/21: Latest on COVID-19 response in RI schools

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community