Murder, gun charges brought against suspect in Providence laundromat killing

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence man was arraigned earlier this week on charges related to a deadly shooting at a Broad Street laundromat.

Johan Quinones, 22, is accused of killing Melbin Ricardo Perez Reyes, 38, during what police said appeared to be a robbery gone wrong on the night of Oct. 12.

Police allege Quinones told Perez Reyes to hand over his jewelry and when he refused, there was a struggle, during which Quinones’ gun was fired.

Quinones was arrested later that month in New Jersey, according to police.

On Thursday, the Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office said the Providence County Grand Jury handed up an indictment on Dec. 10 charging Quinones with first-degree murder, discharging a firearm while committing a crime of violence resulting in death, and carrying a pistol without a license.

He’s currently being held without bail at the ACI.

The AG’s office noted that at the time of the murder, Quinones was out on bail for a June 2020 arrest for possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a pistol without a license. He’s due back in court for a bail violation hearing on Jan. 4.