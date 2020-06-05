Murals painted on boarded-up businesses in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Local artists are transforming boarded-up businesses in Providence to works of art following the violent riot in the city Monday night.

For Skyline at Waterplace, they literally had the riot at their front door. A short distance away, a Providence police cruiser was set on fire.

Just days later, the artists came together to paint murals on plywood covering up smashed windows left behind at Skyline.

Paul Morse is one of the artists responsible for the mural.

“I believe in solidarity and unity and peace,” he said Friday. “You can protest but you don’t have to come down here and destroy people’s property, people who work hard for their things.”

Murals paying tribute to #GeorgeFloyd and supporting the #BlackLivesMatter movement are popping up throughout Providence.



Today at @skylineprov1, a few artists painted murals on plywood used to cover up damage done at the riot in the city Monday night. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/f43vKhpQXM — Anita Baffoni (@AnitaBaffoni) June 5, 2020

Handwritten notes by the Juanita Sanzhez Kindness Group were taped to parts of the mural and around the building.

They had things written on them like, “You are Enough” and “Kindness is Golden.”

“Through kindness, I’m hoping that we can encourage some healing and some form of unitedness in our city,” said Rose Molina with the Juanita Sanchez Kindness Group.

In other parts of the capital city, businesses were boarding up their property ahead of Friday’s protest. But lining the streets are more murals memorializing George Floyd and supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.

A tribute to George Floyd was created by artist Kendel Joseph, painted on boarded-up windows at AS220 on Mathewson Street. Several other murals line Westminster Street, too.

These murals join the many across the country in response to Floyd’s death and police brutality against black Americans.