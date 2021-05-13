Multiple people shot in Providence

Providence

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Multiple people were shot in Providence Thursday evening, according to Providence Police Maj. David Lapatin.

Lapatin did not say exactly how many people were shot, where they were shot or their conditions.

Story continues below gallery.

At least a dozen Providence police cruisers are parked outside the emergency room at Rhode Island Hospital. A 12 News crew on scene saw a black Jeep in the parking lot with several bullet holes in the driver and passenger’s side windows.

Police were also seen investigating on Carolina Avenue. A 12 News crew on scene saw several shell casings in the area, and what appeared to be a bullet hole in the window of a nearby house.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information is provided.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 5/7/2021: Lt. Governor Sabina Matos

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community