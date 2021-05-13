Multiple people shot in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Multiple people were shot in Providence Thursday evening, according to Providence Police Maj. David Lapatin.

Lapatin did not say exactly how many people were shot, where they were shot or their conditions.

At least a dozen Providence police cruisers are parked outside the emergency room at Rhode Island Hospital. A 12 News crew on scene saw a black Jeep in the parking lot with several bullet holes in the driver and passenger’s side windows.

Providence police standing by as a black Jeep is towed from the ambulance loading area at RIH emergency room. Appears to be a bullet hole in the driver's side window. Possibly 2 or 3 more holes on the passenger side as well. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/neomkbCEmu — Corey Welch (@CoreyWelch) May 14, 2021

Police were also seen investigating on Carolina Avenue. A 12 News crew on scene saw several shell casings in the area, and what appeared to be a bullet hole in the window of a nearby house.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information is provided.