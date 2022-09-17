PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence Police are investigating after multiple people reported being shot with some type of projectile Friday night.

Police say the incidents happened in at least three different areas on the city’s east side.

At least four of the people shot at say they were hit by either a pellet, air soft, or paint ball gun.

Two of the victims also told police that they saw a grey SUV leaving the scene where they had been hit.

Police say there were no injuries related to any of the incidents.

Some of the people hit were Brown University students.

A spokesperson says they sent a campus wide note urging people to be aware of their surroundings.

According to the email sent out , students are encouraged to do the following:

• Please travel on well-lit streets and throughways

• Report suspicious behavior, even when you are not directly threatened

• If you feel unsafe in any situation, trust your instincts and call Brown DPS at 401-863-3322 or the Providence Police at 401-272-3121



People can also visit the Brown DPS website for additional safety awareness information and resources.