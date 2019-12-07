Multiple agencies investigating after Cranston Police Officer fires gun at suspect

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Multiple agencies are investigating after a Cranston Police Officer fired his gun at a suspect Saturday morning.

The incident happened on Cranston Street, near the intersection of Niantic Avenue in Providence just after 11 a.m.

Eyewitness News was on the scene of the active investigation on the Cranston/Providence line, which at the time had the roadway blocked off between Natick Avenue and Huntington Avenue. The roadway has since reopened to traffic.

Cranston, State Police and multiple other agencies are investigating a Cranston officer-involved shooting. This happened this morning on Cranston St just over the city line in Providence. Police say neither the officer or suspect were injured @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/aYedeF5yh2 — Brittany Schaefer (@BrittanyTVNews) December 7, 2019

Colonel Michael Winquist, Chief of the Cranston Police Department, said the situation began when a patrol officer observed a driver not wearing his seat belt. The officer put on his flashing lights and initially the vehicle appeared to be pulling over to the right, but suddenly swerved back into the left lane before sideswiping a car stopped in traffic.

The suspect could not continue forward and that’s when the officer got out of his vehicle to approach the car. Winquest said the suspect then put his car in reverse, passing the officer in the wrong direction down Cranston Street before hitting a guardrail on the west side of the roadway.

The officer ran after the vehicle, which was facing him, with his gun pointed at it while shouting to the suspect to stop. He fired one round that went through the windshield, but did not hit the suspect, according to Winquest.

A Rhode Island State Police Trooper who was in the parking lot of a nearby 7-11 heard the gunshot and responded to the scene, placing the suspect in custody.

The suspect is identified as Anthony McKinney, Jr., 28, of Providence. He was transported to Rhode Island Hospital for a check of a heart-related issue. He is expected to be released tonight, and will be charged by Rhode Island State Police.

McKinney has a lengthy criminal history, and was released from the Adult Correction Institution in January after serving an armed robbery sentence, according to police. He also has an active arrest warrant from the Providence Police Department for an assault.

“The officer involved in this incident is an eight-year veteran of the Cranston Police Department who is well trained. Based on preliminary investigation, I support the officer’s actions. Fortunately, he was not injured, and he can go home to his family tonight. The suspect unnecessarily created an extremely dangerous situation that endangered the officer’s life and the general public,” Colonel Winquest said.

The Cranston Police Department, Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office, Rhode Island State Police and the Providence Police Department are all investigating the incident.