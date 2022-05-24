EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police have shut down a portion of I-195 East after a pursuit reportedly ended in a multi-car crash, 12 News has learned.

East Providence police confirm that the chase began in Rehoboth and ended on the highway when the driver began traveling the wrong way.

It’s unclear at this time why police were chasing the driver, or if anyone was injured in the crash.

Traffic has been brought to a standstill on I-195 as first responders work to clear the scene.

In an effort to divert vehicles off of the highway, police cut a car-sized hole in the fence and are allowing drivers to exit via School Street.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information is provided.