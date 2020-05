PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Providence Friday afternoon, Eyewitness News has learned.

Officers responded to Valley Street around 3 p.m. and for reports of a collision between a car and motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

It’s unclear at this time what caused the crash, whether the driver of the car was injured or if any charges will be filed.