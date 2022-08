A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A man is dead following a motorcycle crash on I-95 South in Providence on Saturday afternoon.

Rhode Island State Police said the single-vehicle crash happened just north of the Thurbers Avenue exit shortly after 2:30 p.m.

According to state police, the bike collided with a highway barrier.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released pending family notification.