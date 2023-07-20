EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a motorcycle crash in East Providence on Wednesday.

Police responded to the scene on Broadway near Reynolds Street around 6:15 p.m. and found the motorcycle off the road.

The motorcyclist was unconscious and taken to the hospital where he regained consciousness, according to police. He was treated for several fractures and at last check was in serious but stable condition.

Broadway was temporarily reduced to one lane while crews were on scene.

No word on what led up to the crash.