Motorcyclist in critical condition after attempting a wheelie in Providence

Providence

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A 27-year-old man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after he crashed his motorcycle in Providence Monday night, according to Providence Police Commander Thomas Verdi.

Verdi said the man was riding down Branch Avenue on his motorcycle and was “doing a wheelie” immediately before the crash.

During the wheelie attempt, Verdi said the motorcyclist lost control and crashed his bike into a car parked nearby. It’s unclear if he was wearing a helmet at the time.

He was transported to Rhode Island Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 7/16/2021: Karl Wadensten

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community