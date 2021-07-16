Motorcyclist charged in Providence hit-and-run

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Police have arrested the man accused of hitting and seriously injuring a woman on a residential street in Providence Wednesday afternoon.

Providence Police Col. Hugh Clements confirms Brian Amadon, 48, of Coventry, was taken into custody Friday and charged with one felony count of failing to stop in an accident resulting in personal injury.

A police report obtained by 12 News after the incident states Amadon hit the victim as he was riding down Arlington Avenue on his motorcycle. The impact of the crash caused her to be thrown into the air and land several feet away, the report said.

He then rode off without stopping, heading down Arlington toward Angell Street, according to the report.

Clements said officers were able to identify Amadon as the suspect by reviewing nearby home security cameras and witness statements.

The victim’s husband, Josh Fenton, publicly identified the victim as Kate Nagle, an editor for the GoLocalProv website.

Nagle’s current condition is unknown at this time, though Fenton said she underwent surgery Wednesday night.

“It is my hope that Amadon faces the appropriate penalties for his reckless behavior,” Fenton, GoLocalProv’s co-founder and CEO, said in a statement through his publication. “She could have easily been killed.”