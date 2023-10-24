PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Coventry man has been found not guilty of leaving the scene of a pedestrian crash in Providence more than two years ago.

After a four-day trial, 50-year-old Brian Amadon was acquitted of a charge of duty to stop in an accident resulting in serious bodily injury.

Amadon was arrested in mid-July 2021, two days after a woman was reportedly hit by a motorcycle on Arlington Avenue in the city’s East Side.

Court records show the judge cleared Amadon of the charge after reviewing the evidence and hearing the arguments presented by the attorneys in Superior Court.