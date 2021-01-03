Mother to be who last everything in fire asking for help

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Less than two weeks ago, a devastating fire tore through a home on Lucy Street in Providence.

Ashley Sandoval, 7, was pronounced dead after she was pulled form the fire. Her sister, 2-year-old Alsion, was critically injured and died days later at the hospital.

Though that loss is unimaginable, another resident of the home, Beverly Veliz, an expected mother to be, lost everything she owned.

“I wasn’t home. I left around 9:30 in the morning. I was informed of the fire around 2 p.m. I was at the hospital because I wasn’t feeling well, so it was definitely a shock. They actually didn’t want to let me leave afterward because I was devastated. I was freaking out because my puppy was inside,” she said.

Veliz, who just recently found out she was pregnant, learned soon after that her dog died in the fire. She’s staying with a friend for the time being, but has nothing.

“My clothes. I like reading my books, my books used to be a big part of me. My bed. Just essential stuff. Essential stuff. My dresser. Just things you don’t really think that you’d be lost without if you were to lose them,” she added.

It’s heart wrenching for her mother to see this happen to her daughter – knowing she’s going to be a mother soon herself.

“Anything that anyone can donate. Any clothes. Any baby items. A bed. She lost everything literally,” said Coraly Veliz.

If you would like to help Beverly and others who lived at the home, you can click here to donate.