Mother charged with abusing toddler

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A 21-year-old mother has been charged with abusing her 3-year-old daughter, according to Providence Police Major David Lapatin.

Latifat Kotun was charged with three counts of first-degree child abuse for allegedly causing “severe injuries” to the toddler, Lapatin said.

He said the baby is still hospitalized, but described the injuries as non-life threatening. He declined to comment on the type of injuries.

The Department of Children, Youth and Families said it investigated the case and determined “the child’s condition was likely to have been caused by maltreatment.” A public disclosure sent out by DCYF last week said the girl was admitted to Hasbro Children’s Hospital on Aug. 29.

Lapatin said police were also called to the hospital.

The DCYF disclosure said the family had prior involvement with DCYF but no open cases.

Lapatin said a second child has been removed from Kotun’s custody.

She was arraigned Tuesday and was set bail of $5,000 with surety. She was ordered not to have contact with the child as a condition of bail.