More than $60K stolen from Federal Hill business

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating after tens of thousands of dollars were stolen from a popular Italian restaurant and grocery store in the city’s Federal Hill neighborhood.

The owners of Venda Ravioli called police to report a breaking-and-entering just after 11:30 p.m. on Columbus Day.

According to the police report obtained by Eyewitness News, Michael Costantino told investigators that $61,400 was taken from the top drawer of a locked filing cabinet.

The money had been collected over the busy holiday weekend when the Atwells Avenue business set up a food stand out front.

Costantino said he believed the money was taken between 2 a.m. and 11 p.m. Monday, the report states. His brother, Gabriel Costantino, told police he remembered locking the deadbolt to the offices prior to leaving the restaurant at 2 a.m.

Gabriel also told police there was a period of time when he had misplaced his keys to the locked area.

Later in the investigation, the keys were found in a sweatshirt Gabriel said he had left by the food stand the day before.

Michael told police only two other people had keys to the room, however, he said Venda’s 300-plus employees knew the money was kept in the offices.

Police found no signs of forced entry into the room or the filing cabinets, according to the report.

Michael pointed out to investigators that an overhead light in the room next door was broken, suggesting the metal from the bulb may have been used to pry open the filing cabinet.

It’s unclear if anything other than keys were used to access the money.

As of Monday afternoon, no arrests had been made.