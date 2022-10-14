PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) announced several service disruptions Friday for Providence students who rely on its buses to get to school.

The affected routes were to Central/Classical high schools, Mount Pleasant High School, and Alvarez High School.

Since the start of the school year, Providence students who ride RIPTA buses have been met with delays and cancelations. The agency blames the issues on a workforce shortage, saying it’s short about 30 drivers and has been struggling to recruit new hires.

Riders are advised to give themselves extra travel time in case of delays or missed trips.

RIPTA provides updates on any service disruptions on its website around 6 a.m. and 1:45 p.m. each day.