Montañez to lead Providence schools for upcoming year

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The search for a permanent superintendent in Providence has been officially postponed, with state leaders expected to announce Friday morning that Dr. Javier Montañez, the interim superintendent, will remain in place as acting superintendent for the upcoming school year.

An announcement about leadership in the Providence schools is scheduled for Friday morning at the Leviton Dual Language School, where Montañez was the principal prior to being named interim superintendent.

His current contract says he is slated to return to that post once a permanent superintendent is named.

Montañez was appointed interim superintendent in June, following the ouster of former Superintendent Harrison Peters, who resigned amid a hiring scandal.

Gov. Dan McKee and Education Commissioner Angelica Infante-Green said at the time they would conduct a full search for a permanent leader over the summer, with McKee saying the goal was to have that new leader in place before the start of school in the fall.

But the job was never posted to start taking applications. Infante-Green initially said the R.I. Department of Education was still working on ironing out the search process, but later told 12 News in July they were taking a “step back” to reevaluate the superintendent plan.

The state has controlled the Providence schools since 2019, after intervening due to poor academic outcomes and other factors.

Peters was the first permanent superintendent hired by Infante-Green as part of the turnaround effort. He started just weeks before COVID hit, which dramatically altered the first year of what is currently slated to be a five-year intervention.

Providence schools are opening fully in person on Sept. 9.

This is a developing story and will be updated.