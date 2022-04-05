PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – State leaders plan to name Dr. Javier Montañez the permanent superintendent of Providence Public Schools, and will not post the job that has been in limbo since last spring.

“Dr. Montañez has risen to the occasion as acting superintendent, and we’re grateful he has taken on this new role,” R.I. Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green said in a statement. “Dr. Montañez has provided the stability Providence needs and brings to the position a deep passion for serving the community.”

Montañez has been given a three-year contract, retroactive to the current school year, ending in 2024.

The announcement comes amid calls from community members, teachers and lawmakers to post the superintendent job, accept applications and hold a formal search for a new leader.

Montañez, a former principal, was named the interim superintendent last spring after the ousting of former Superintendent Harrison Peters, who left amid a hiring scandal.

State leaders — who control the city schools under a takeover that began in 2019 — said they would post the top job over the summer and search for a permanent superintendent. The state-run school district is currently in the middle of a turnaround effort.

But after failing to post the job all summer, McKee and Infante-Green announced in August Montañez would serve as acting superintendent for the 2021-22 school year. He has been widely praised as a dedicated leader with decades of experience in the district, and for an inspirational personal story of being homeless while attending Providence schools as a teenager.

Still, the superintendent job was never posted, raising eyebrows among community members who started asking for a transparent process. Many emphasized that they were not opposed to Montañez, but to the process of hiring a superintendent without allowing anyone else to apply or the public to weigh in.

“We need a process that’s going to involve the community,” School Board member Ty’Relle Stephens said in a recent episode of Pulse of Providence. “I highly encourage Dr. Montañez to apply. But there needs to be a process; the posting needs to be posted.”

“We can’t have an acting superintendent trying to lead turnaround work,” Stephens added.

Infante-Green previously said she was focused on the pandemic and getting vaccination rates up in the school district, rather than searching for a new superintendent.

On Monday, she said educators, administrators, students and families had asked for Montañez to remain on the job.

A number of people testified about the issue at a School Board meeting last month, and Board President Kinzel Thomas said he had been told an announcement about the superintendent search was forthcoming from the R.I. Department of Education.

Some legislators from Providence also urged Infante-Green to be transparent in the next search, writing in a letter that she may have violated school district policy in the way she hired Peters.

The letter, marked as hand-delivered on March 24, is signed by state Reps. Edith Ajello, David Morales, Rebecca Kislak, John Lombardi, Anastasia Williams and Grace Diaz; and state Sens. Sam Zurier and Sam Bell.

It points to a Providence Public School policy that details the process to hire a superintendent, which was previously the responsibility of the Providence School Board.

The policy says a screening committee made up of community members, parents and students must interview candidates, conduct a public forum and recommend three finalists to the School Board for consideration.

Under the state law that allowed the R.I. Department of Education to take control of the Providence schools, Infante-Green now holds the powers of the School Board.

Zurier has said he believes that means the policy applies to her.

“If you want you can take all of the policies, cross out the word School Board and write commissioner,” Zurier told 12 News last month. “She did not comply with it.”

Infante-Green was criticized at the time for not involving the community in Peters’ hiring. She did not release the names of any finalists for the public to weigh in on.

“While we cannot say the district’s procedural failures caused it to hire a superintendent whose poor job performance led to his termination in less than one year, it is clear that the previous search’s lack of transparency and accountability further undermined public confidence in the takeover as a whole, particularly when the poorly-designed search yielded such a poor outcome,” the lawmakers wrote, referring to Peters.

The letter asks that the commissioner conduct the next superintendent search “without further delay, and for that process to contain the elements of transparency and accountability contained in” the policy.

Victor Morente, a spokesperson for the commissioner, did not respond to multiple requests for comment on the letter.

Zurier said the lawmakers did not receive a response.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.