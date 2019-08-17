Moms Demand Action rallies in Providence against gun violence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — In rallies across the country, those with “Moms Demand Action” say they are trying to send a message to the U.S. Senate: Americans deserve to live in a world free of gun violence.

The grassroots movement formed the day after the Sandy Hook school shooting in 2012. 26 people died, 20 of them being children.

Jennifer Boylan was one of dozens rallying in Providence Saturday morning. The Providence rally and others across the country comes as members of U.S. Senate are home for a recess.

“We don’t have to live like this. Our lawmakers can make change for us, and we can do better,” Boylan said. “We’re asing for them to pass universal background checks and pass a good, strong Red Flag law to make our community safer.”

Giovanna Rodriguez was at Saturday’s rally as a survivor of domestic violence and gun violence. She says she’s hopeful for change.

“We are a huge movement and we’re just going to keep going, so they need to expect us out there,” Rodriguez said.

Senator Jack Reed, D-Rhode Island, says he’s in support of what the group is calling for.

“This is not a Republican and Democratic issue. It’s an issue of protecting the public from violence an danger, and we can do that, and we must do that,” Reed said.

Following deadly mass shootings in el paso and dayton earlier this month, President Donald Trump had a notable shift on possible gun reform legislation. Thursday he told supporters in New Hampshire he will focus on mental illness.

“It’s not the gun that pulls the trigger. It’s the person holding the gun,” Trump said Thursday.

The republican still says he is in strong support of the second amendment.

“We can’t to make it harder for good solid law-abiding citizens to protect themselves. We will always uphold the right to self-defense and we will always uphold the second amendment,” Trump said.

Senator Reed says he’s cosponsoring legislation with Florida Senator Marco Rubio, R-Florida. Reed says it would allow a family member or law enforcement to go to court with due process and take control of a weapon from someone unstable or dangerous.