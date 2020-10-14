Mom of Providence murder victim: Detectives should ‘work harder’ to find her son’s killer

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ The mother of a man who was shot and killed in Providence earlier this month is asking for the public’s help in finding her son’s killer.

Police said on Oct. 1, Jacob Lemire, 21, was driving down Douglas Avenue with a friend when they were both shot. Lemire died on the way to the hospital, police said, and his friend, identified as Louis Seriano, 21, is still recovering.

His mother, Hollie Lemire, tells 12 News her son was helping his friend when he was killed.

This memorial is set up in memory of Jacob Lemire, who police say was shot and killed Oct. 1st. The 22 year old is the 13th person to be killed in Providence this year. His mother, Hollie Lemire, is frustrated with her son being referred to as a number by investigators. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/mKVkXpJ3cd — Rob Nesbitt (@RobNesbittNews) October 13, 2020

“He was in that car to buy that kid something to eat because that kid told him he was hungry,” Hollie said.

She described her son as happy, friendly and kind hearted.

“He had a very, very big heart,” she said.

Two weeks later, Hollie said she hasn’t received any updates regarding her son’s murder investigation.

“They are very busy, I understand that, but this is not their son,” she said. “It’s my son who was taken from me at 21 years old and somebody should pay for that.”

Lemire’s murder was the city’s 13th homicide this year. The city is now up to 14 homicides, with the most recent occurring earlier this week.

Providence Police Maj. David Lapatin tells 12 News that every murder case takes time, and they have to ensure their evidence holds up in court.

“We have to be meticulous in our investigation because when we go to court, we have to get a conviction,” Lapatin said. “We have one shot at it, so we’ve got to do it right.”

In the meantime, Hollie is wants police to stop referring to her son as a homicide statistic and instead work harder to find out who killed him.

She’s hoping anyone who witnessed the shooting will come forward and bring detectives one step closer to solving the case.

“If somebody was there and you saw something, please say something,” she said.

Anyone with information on who may have killed Jacob is asked to contact the Providence Police Department at (401) 272-3121.