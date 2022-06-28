PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The mother of two girls who died in a house fire in Providence is now facing charges.

Ingrid Sandoval, 28, was indicted on two counts of manslaughter in connection with the Dec. 2020 fire at their home on Lucy Street, court records show.

Ashley Sandoval, 7, was pronounced dead after she and her 2-year-old sister Allison were pulled from the burning home. Allison was rushed to the hospital but died a few days later.

Providence police said there were relatives at the home when the fire broke out, but Ingrid Sandoval had walked to a nearby market.

An investigation by the Department of Children, Youth and Families (DCYF) determined that neglect was a factor in the girls’ deaths.

Sandoval was arraigned last week and ordered held without bail.