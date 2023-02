PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Officials are searching for a missing 13-year-old last seen a month ago.

Ramon Figueroa was last seen in Providence on Jan. 7, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC).

Figueroa is five-foot-one and weighs around 95 pounds. He also has brown hair and brown eyes.

The NCMEC said Figueroa may be in the Cranston area.

Those with information are asked to contact 1-800-THE-LOST or Providence police.