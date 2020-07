PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Police have issued a Silver Alert for a Providence woman who went missing Wednesday afternoon.

Jessie Landry, 71, was last seen near Academy Avenue around 4:30 p.m.

Landry is believed to be endangered and was last seen wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers.

Police believe Landry may be headed to Providence Street in West Warwick.

Anyone who knows of Landry’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Providence Police Department at (401) 272-3121.