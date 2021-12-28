Missing 11-year-old Providence boy found sleeping in car

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police have located the 11-year-old Providence boy who had been missing since Christmas Day.

Erwin Rivera Ochoa left his Atwells Avenue home wearing no shoes that night following an argument with his mother, according to police.

#BREAKING @Jorge_Elorza confirming to the media that 11-year old Erwin Ochoa has been found safe and sound. The mayor telling us the child was found sleeping in a car. Full story tonight on @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/MjHC7nR1OM — Matt Paddock WPRI (@MattPaddockTV) December 28, 2021

Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza confirmed Rivera Ochoa was found sleeping in a car on Joslin Street Tuesday, just a few blocks away from where he lives.

Rivera Ochoa was transported to Hasbro Children’s Hospital to be evaluated, according to Elorza.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated once more information is provided.