Missing 11-year-old Providence boy found sleeping in car

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police have located the 11-year-old Providence boy who had been missing since Christmas Day.
Erwin Rivera Ochoa left his Atwells Avenue home wearing no shoes that night following an argument with his mother, according to police.
Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza confirmed Rivera Ochoa was found sleeping in a car on Joslin Street Tuesday, just a few blocks away from where he lives.
Rivera Ochoa was transported to Hasbro Children’s Hospital to be evaluated, according to Elorza.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated once more information is provided.