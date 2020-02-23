Miriam Hospital placed on temporary lockdown after man commits suicide inside

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Miriam Hospital was place on a temporary lockdown Saturday night after a man committed suicide inside.

Police say they were called to the hospital around 11 p.m. Saturday night for a report of shots fired.

When they arrived, they were directed to the bathroom of the emergency room on the first floor.

Inside, officers found a man, only identified as being 89-years-old, deceased from a gun shot wound.

Richard Salit, a spokesperson for the hospital, said Miriam Hospital went into lockdown and emergency vehicles were diverted to other hospitals for a period of time.

“Our thoughts and prayers are foremost with the individual’s family at this difficult time,” Salit said in part in a statement. “We have begun offering emotional support and counseling to staff who responded professionally and were deeply saddened and upset by the incident. The Providence Police promptly responded and out of respect for the family, and because this is an investigation, we are referring additional questions to their department.”

“Patient, visitor and employee safety is always a top priority at the hospital. Out of respect for the family at this difficult time, and as police continue their investigation, we are not discussing details of the incident. But we can say that we have a highly professional and active security department at The Miriam that works closely with staff and area police. The hospital is continually reviewing its security practices and policies to identify areas for improvement and we will do that following this unfortunate incident,” he added.

No one else was injured during the incident.