Miriam Hospital placed on brief lockdown after gunshots heard nearby

Providence

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Miriam Hospital was placed on a brief lockdown early Wednesday morning after a report of gunshots were heard in the area, according to lifespan spokeswoman Christina O’Reilly.

One person was dropped off outside the Emergency Department with gunshot wounds O’Reilly added.

O’Reilly says the hospital was on lockdown between 1 a.m. and 1:45 a.m. and the gunshots were not on hospital property.

Providence police treated the area where the victim was dropped off as a crime scene prompting the hospital to go on diversion.

No additional information has been released at this time.

Providence

