PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The U.S. Naval Academy’s midshipmen are making downtown Providence their home ahead of the annual Army-Navy game.

Hundreds of midshipmen are spending the night at the Rhode Island Convention Center before making the trek up to Gillette Stadium Saturday.

“Providence is a Navy town this weekend,” Mayor Brett Smiley said.

Smiley and Gov. Dan McKee were there to greet the midshipmen upon their arrival.

“This makes you feel like you’re in the center of the country,” McKee said. “We’re very excited about this. This is a great way to say ‘thank you’ to the men and women who serve our country and protect our freedom.”

This will be the first time the series’ 124-year history that America’s game will be played in New England.

Rhode Island Convention Center General Manager Larry Lepore this was Gillette Stadium’s third attempt to bring the storied rivalry game to New England.

Lepore explained that the home of the New England Patriots was turned down because of concerns on where the midshipmen would be housed.

But those uncertainties were addressed once Rhode Island stepped up.

“There’s such rich history with the Navy in Rhode Island,” Lepore said. “I think it’s the perfect fit for us to be hosting the midshipmen.”

The midshipmen lead the series 62–54–7, but the Black Knights won last year’s matchup 20-17 in a double-overtime thriller.

Ron Machtley, a member of the Naval War College Foundation’s Board of Trustees, hopes the midshipmen will add to their long string of wins this weekend.

“But no matter what happens, this is America’s game,” Machtley said. “No matter who wins … Americans will be proud of those who played because once they graduate, they will go on to defend us.”