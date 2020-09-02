Middle school raises nearly $9K for family of boy that drowned at Beavertail State Park

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence school officials say they are grateful to have already raised thousands of dollars for the family of the 14-year-old boy that drowned at Beavertail State Park.

The Department of Environmental Management said Daniel Carrascoza slipped off the rocks and fell into the water while fishing with his father and brother. He was transported to Newport Hospital, where he later died.

DelSesto Middle School, where Carrascoza went to school, decided to start a fundraiser to help the family with funeral expenses.

“He has a younger sibling at an elementary school here in the district, Nick Bernardo, school culture coordinator, said. “We’ve had staff here that have supported a collection, we’ve had staff at debate that have supported this collection and we’ve also had people across the city. The mayor has actually shared this information as well.”

Bernardo says they have raised almost $9,000.

“We are left wishing we can do more, to do something that feels meaningful for this family,” Bernardo added. “As a parent, speaking personally for myself, I cant imagine what they are going through right now.”

He says Carrascoza had a big impact on his teachers and classmate.

“Daniel was a very silly kid, in the way that just brought a lot of joy to the community,” Bernardo said. “He would ask me to dance, those type of things that bring the playful side out of you.”

Grief counseling is being offered for students and staff.

If you would like to donate, you can click here.