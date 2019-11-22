Men fight off armed suspects after robbery attempt

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An armed robbery attempt in Providence led to an arrest after the victims fought off a trio of suspects.

The incident happened early Friday morning on Ralph Street in the city’s Silver Lake neighborhood. According to police, three black males armed with a gun and knife surrounded a man and demanded money.

Surveillance cameras captured the struggle that ensued. Carlos Tzalam tells Eyewitness News it was his cousin being attacked and his brother stepped in to help.

While two of the suspects eventually ran off, police said the victims were able to overpower one of them, identified as Cherion Kromah.

Tzalam said his cousin and brother are doing OK.

Kromah, 20, was arraigned Friday afternoon on a first-degree robbery charge. He was ordered held without bail and to have no contact with the victims.

