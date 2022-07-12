PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Two Rhode Island men who East Providence officers caught trying to recruit men for a white nationalist group last month faced a judge Tuesday.

Stephen Farrea, 32, of Portsmouth, and Austin Conti, 26, of Warwick, were arrested after officers found a number of flyers stapled to utility poles near The Gordon School.

The flyers, which investigators determined belonged to Nationalist Social Club 131, described the organization as “a pro-white, street-oriented fraternity dedicated to raising authentic resistance to the enemies of our people in the New England area.”

Officers spotted the suspects walking with three other men throughout the neighborhood. Both Farrea and Conti were carrying staple guns and stacks of flyers at the time of their arrest.

Farrea and Conti were charged with obstruction of an officer in execution of duty after refusing to give the officers their names. Both pleaded not guilty during their arraignment Tuesday and were released on $2,000 bail.

East Providence isn’t the only community where the flyers were distributed. The flyers have been discovered in a number of other cities and towns, including Bristol, Cranston and Providence.

When it comes to the legality of the flyers, Providence Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré said unfortunately, law enforcement’s hands are tied.

“In itself, it’s not a technical crime,” Paré explained. “They can put up their hateful speech and it’s protected, there’s nothing criminal about that.”

“Hate crime only kicks in when there’s another proceeding crime, like an assault or vandalism, that is targeted at a protected group,” he continued.

But that shouldn’t discourage residents from reporting these flyers and those distributing them, Paré added.

“We’d like to know who it is,” he said. “We want it reported because if we can prove subsequently that a crime has been committed, we can tie it all back to this person.”