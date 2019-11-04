Meeting Street celebrates completion of latest expansion project

PROVIDENCE, R.I (WPRI) — After years of expansion projects, the Meeting Street held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday to celebrate the completion of a new wing of classrooms, outdoor sports fields and recreational spaces.

Meeting Street – a national leader in child development, education, research and training – began the expansion project back in 2015.

The 28,000 square-foot wing resulted in 11 new classrooms, a literacy center, a sensory integration gymnasium, a science laboratory, multiple physical, occupational and speech-language therapy rooms and a greatly-expanded life and vocational skills center.

All of the spaces will accommodate learning growth within the Grace School, Hope Academy and the Carter School.

President of the Meeting Street John Kelly said that the demand for the organization’s services have jumped from past years due to its relocation to Lower South Providence.

“During the last two years alone, enrollment in our early childhood programs has increased dramatically, with over 7,000 children and families being served annually,” Kelly said.

Kelly added that the next phase of the campus construction will include a new auditorium and renovation to the existing Early Learning Center for pre-K programs.

The next expansion project is expected to start in the spring of 2020.