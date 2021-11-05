‘Medical, sterile and clean’: Nation’s first harm reduction center will likely open in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island will soon become the home of the nation’s first-ever safe injection site for those struggling with addiction.

Gov. Dan McKee signed off on legislation that would allow for a two-year pilot program earlier this year, making Rhode Island the first state in the nation to authorize the so-called harm reduction centers.

Harm reduction centers are designed to provide a safe space for people struggling with addiction to inject illegal drugs under the supervision of medical professionals.

The Rhode Island Department of Health has already drafted regulations for the harm reduction centers, which are based upon those of similar sites in other countries.

RICARES, a nonprofit organization dedicated to addiction recovery efforts, would be responsible for the harm reduction centers.

While critics believe the facilities encourage drug use, RICARES Community Engagement Coordinator Selene Means said the centers can be the difference between life and death for those struggling with addiction.

“Addiction is not a choice, and when you are in the biological stresses of addiction, you need to use but you don’t want to die,” Means explained.

RICARES opened a mock exhibition in Providence earlier this year to educate the public of how a safe injection site would operate.

Means, who designed the exhibition, said the harm reduction centers will function as medical facilities that will also provide addiction recovery resources.

“It’s supposed to be very medical, sterile and clean,” Means explained.

Means said the vast majority of the people who have visited the exhibition support the idea.

“Most people are understanding of what harm reduction is,” Means said. “People are very supportive, it’s just bureaucracy … the slowness of just one step at a time, but it’s moving forward.”

Right now, RICARES needs to figure out funding and a location for the state’s first harm reduction center. Means said they plan on opening the first one in Providence since it is considered a “hot spot” for drug overdoses.

Means expects the first harm reduction center to open in Rhode Island before 2023, though a specific date hasn’t been set.