PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A large police presence responded to a scene on Orms Street near the 95 overpass Monday, impacting the morning commute.

Traffic in the area was backed up as police investigated. However, the scene has since cleared.

Eyewitness News crews did see a medical examiner’s vehicle on scene. Police tell us the investigation is related to a death, but they do not consider it to be suspicious.