PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — As gas prices reach record highs, some people may be thinking about switching to electric vehicles.

Gas prices in Rhode Island jumped 18 cents in the past week to an average of $4.35 per gallon, which is 2 cents above the national average.

Gov. Dan McKee is joining the state’s Energy Resources Commissioner Nicholas Ucci at 10:30 a.m. Monday to announce a new electric vehicle (EV) rebate program.

The state’s previous EV program, which offered up to $2,500 for the purchase or lease of EVs, expired in 2017 due to a lack of funding.

Not only are EVs in the spotlight due to rising gas prices, but also because of the recently passed federal infrastructure bill that includes billions of dollars for electric vehicle charging stations.

At an event last week, Transportation Security Pete Buttigieg said the benefits of EVs are “enormous.”

“EVs aren’t just cheaper to fuel, they’re cheaper to own, cheaper to maintain because they don’t have some of those things that can be expensive to change like engine oil or spark plugs,” he explained. “They save owners thousands over the life of the vehicle, in addition to the fuel savings.”

Monday’s event will take place at the Capital Good Fund.