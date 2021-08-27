McKee orders flags lowered to honor US service members, Afghans killed in Kabul attack

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Dan McKee has directed all U.S. and Rhode Island flags to be flown at half-staff at state facilities and buildings as a sign of respect for the service members and other victims killed in Thursday’s terrorist attack in Kabul.

The flags will remain lowered until sunset on Aug. 30, in accordance with President Joe Biden’s directive.

“We are devastated by the tragic loss of American service members and Afghan civilians in Kabul. On behalf of the State of Rhode Island, I offer my deepest condolences to their families and loved ones,” McKee said. “We owe a debt of gratitude to everyone risking their lives to bring people to safety.”

McKee also asked Rhode Islanders to lower their flags as a sign of respect.

Thursday’s bombings near Kabul’s international airport killed at least 95 Afghans and 13 U.S. troops, Afghan and U.S. officials said, in the deadliest day for American forces in Afghanistan since August 2011.