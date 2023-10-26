PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The governors of Rhode Island and Massachusetts have directed all state facilities and buildings to fly U.S. and state flags at half-staff in memory of the victims of the mass shootings in Lewiston, Maine.

The flags will remain lowered until sunset on Monday, Oct. 30 in both states.

“We are sickened and heartbroken for the victims of yesterday’s horrific mass shooting in Maine. These lives were senselessly taken,” Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee said in a statement.

“Susan and I are praying for the safety of everyone in Lewiston and thinking of the families who will be forever changed by this senseless act of gun violence,” he continued. “Our nation must come together and do everything we can to end these horrific acts of violence in our communities. Enough is enough.”

McKee asked Rhode Islanders to also lower their flags as a sign of respect.

WATCH: White House flies flags at half-staff following Maine shootings (Story continues below.)

“We are lowering the flags in Massachusetts to express our deep sadness and sympathy for the victims, their families, and all those impacted by the mass shooting in Maine,” Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey said in a statement. “It is also an expression of our strong support and gratitude for the brave members of law enforcement and medical professionals who are responding to this tragedy and treating victims.”

Both McKee and Healey said they had reached out to Maine Gov. Janet Mills to offer assistance, with Healey adding that hospitals in Massachusetts are already treating patients transferred from Maine.

On Wednesday, a man shot and killed 18 people and wounded 13 more at a bowling alley and restaurant. The suspect, 40-year-old Robert Card, is still at large and considered to be armed and dangerous.

McKee said Rhode Island State Police are working with law enforcement around the region as they search for Card.

Similarly, Healey said Massachusetts State Police are in contact with police in Maine and “prepared to respond as needed.”

“I am praying for the victims’ loved ones and for everyone whose lives will be forever darkened by this violence. But that is not enough. We need action now,” Rhode Island Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos said in a statement.

“Families at bowling alleys, malls, churches, schools, birthday parties, in their cars or their homes—anywhere, at any time—shouldn’t have to fear that their lives or the lives of their loved ones will be cut short in an instant,” she added. “We don’t have to live like this. Rhode Island can and must ban the sale of assault weapons in our state before tragedy strikes here.”