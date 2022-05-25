PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Dan McKee has directed all state facilities and buildings to fly U.S. and Rhode Island flags at half-staff in memory of the victims of the mass shooting at a Texas elementary school.

The flags will remain lowered until sunset on May 28, in accordance with President Joe Biden’s directive.

“We are sickened and heartbroken for the victims of yesterday’s tragic shooting in Texas,” McKee said. “These lives were senselessly taken. Our nation must come together and do everything we can to end these horrific acts of violence in our schools and our communities. Enough is enough.”

McKee also asked Rhode Islanders to lower their flags as a sign of respect.

On Tuesday, an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 children and two adults at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. The gunman was killed by law enforcement, officials said.

It was the deadliest shooting at a U.S. school since a gunman killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, in December 2012.