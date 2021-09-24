McKee to sign multiple bills related to the ongoing opioid epidemic

PROVIDENCE, R.I (WPRI) — Gov. Dan McKee will be ceremoniously signing a few bills related to the ongoing opioid epidemic Friday morning.

One of those bills would give the green light for Rhode Island to possibly become the first state in the country to open a “harm reduction center” which is a place that people can go to take drugs, no questions asked.

The idea is that if they’re around medical professionals, they won’t be at risk of overdosing alone, will have a clean needle and safe disposal place, and be provided resources for behavioral health and addiction services.

That bill was officially signed by McKee back in July, but Friday’s signing will bring more attention to it, along with three other bills:

A bill to decriminialize buprenorphine, which is a narcotic that can treat opioid dependence, like methane

A bill that would add penalties for unsafe presxcription drug practices

A bill that would expand insurance coverage for telemedicine appointments

A common thread in three of those bills is finding safe ways to reach people suffering from opioid addictions.

The United States currently doesn’t have any harm reduction centers, and Rhode Island is the first state for this pilot program to be authorized. Ten other countries have found success with them, however.

McKee’s signing is at 10 a.m. at the State House.