PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Dozens of pastors of different denominations from across the state gathered together at a Providence church Thursday night to pray for peace in Ukraine.

The candlelight vigil drew close to 40 pastors and members of their church communities. Local and state leaders were also in attendance, including Governor Dan McKee and Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos.

“Every pastor I called, they said, ‘I’ll be there,'” said Rev. Israel Mercedes, who planned this event earlier this week. “We think that the church should be a voice.”

Mercedes has been the pastor at Iglesia Visión Evangélica Church on Broad Street for decades. He said it’s been heartbreaking to watch the war unfold in Ukraine, and knew he had to help in some way.

“We believe that we have a responsibility, a spiritual responsibility when things like that happen to not be silent,” Mercedes said. “The churches should get together to call for justice, for peace, for love, and we say no to the war in Ukraine. We pray tonight, our voices are going to get together in prayer because this should stop.”

While the rain poured down outside, it served as a metaphor for some in attendance at the vigil.

“There is rain tonight that may deter people from coming out, but imagine the rain of the bombs that are falling on the people in Ukraine, [they] have no choice about where to go, but just to take cover,” said Darrell Lee of Building Cities on God Ministries.

This vigil is one in a series of several, Mercedes said. He plans to hold one every few weeks and hopes the attendance grows bigger each time.

“I think that prayer is the most powerful tool we can use,” he added. “We’re gonna use that weapon.”